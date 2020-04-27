Teenager performs front yard concerts for her neighbors

Kennedy Givens is using her talents as a singer to entertain her community during the coronavirus pandemic. The 16-year-old is holding live performances from her front yard in Costa Mesa, CA every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Her neighbors gather around, maintaining proper physical distancing, and Givens also livestreams her concerts on Facebook and Instagram.

"All these first responders and everybody else involved in this are working so hard, and I just wanted to do something nice for everybody," said Givens. "And also the neighbors around, that are stuck in their houses all the time, and a couple of my neighbors are first responders--I just wanted to do something nice."

Before COVID-19 hit, Givens still spent her time performing, whether it was busking on Newport Beach or auditioning for her high school musicals. With everything put on hold, she now performs in her front yard.

Givens covers popular songs spanning across different decades, from Frank Sinatra and Etta James to Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga.

You can watch her livestreams on her Instagram, @kennedysheerannn, and her past performances on her YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycosta mesaconcertcoronavirus californiasingingcoronaviruscoronavirus orange countylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy's 6-part plan to reopen New Jersey
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
28 NYC teachers have died of COVID-19: DOE
NYC doctor describes death and despair of fight against COVID-19
Healthy NJ doctor shares his surprise battle with COVID-19
Show More
Workers in NJ struggling to claim unemployment benefits
Religious community in Westchester County hit hard by coronavirus
Antibody testing shows extent of spread in NYC
Blue Angels take flight over NYC, NJ on Tuesday
7 On Your Side Investigates: Home nurse quits after PPE fight
More TOP STORIES News