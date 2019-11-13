Memorable. Authentic. Texas. Southern. Creole: The legacy of Brennan's of Houston

Alex Brennan-Martin, son of famed restaurateur Ella Brennan, and his longtime staff have wowed generations of customers with staples like turtle soup, snapper Pontchartrain and bananas foster, but that doesn't mean the restaurant has been without its challenges.

A fire in 2008 gutted the building, but a "labor of love" caused them to rebuild and continue to serving guests from Houston and beyond.


"There's an old expression that a great restaurant doesn't just feed the person. They feed their soul," Brennan-Martin said.
