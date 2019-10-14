Texas restaurant serves up match made in foodie heaven

Chocolate and barbecue might seem like an unlikely combination, but one restaurant in Tomball, Texas is doing both.

Scott Moore and partner Michelle Holland don't just own one of the top 10 barbecue joints in the South, they also founded Texas' very first bean-to-bar craft chocolatier.

Even better? Both businesses are under one roof. One side of the hot-spot is devoted to every step of the chocolate making process, from roasting to grinding to melting. The other side you'll find a 3,000 pound tank smoker of classic beef, pork and ribs.

People travel from as far away as Europe and Asia to stand in line for the one-of kind experience of Tejas Chocolate and Barbecue.
