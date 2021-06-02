localish

Theater teacher's free after-school program catches Beyoncé's attention

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A theater teacher who's inspiring students across North Texas has captured the attention of Beyoncé.

ShaVonne Banks-Davis and her company, Acting with Mrs. Davis, recently received a $10,000 grant from the stars BeyGood Foundation and the NAACP.

For them to select me out of, I know there are probably thousands of people who applied for this, it was so humbling, said Banks-Davis. It was so motivating and encouraging that they believe in arts like I believe in arts. So its given me the opportunity to do what I want to do, which is offer free classes.

Banks-Davis is a traveling theater teacher, bringing after-school theater programming to multiple school districts across Dallas and Fort Worth. She also partners with the Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization to bring free and low-cost fine arts programming to schools and to the community.

Although Banks-Davis started her business at the helm of the pandemic, she's also successfully brought together students from across the country for free virtual group theater classes and offers private virtual acting lessons.

For on classes and programs, visit actingwithmrsdavis.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthchildreneducationschoolsarts & culturektrktheaterlocalish
LOCALISH
Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
Cancer survivor in search of kidney match
New Tex Mex cafe is an ode to ZZ Top!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water main break gushes water into Boerum Hill streets
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
Disturbing videos highlight teachers' concerns in Paterson schools
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Show More
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen discovered in Smithtown Bay
Candidates stump ahead of 1st in-person NYC mayoral debate
Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Suspected Times Square gunman due for 1st NYC court appearance
More TOP STORIES News