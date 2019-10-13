Texas YouTube star shares journey as teen immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena, Texas YouTube star who shares what life is like as a U.S. immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers with his most viewed upload hitting more than 5 million views.

Verastegui says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Verastegui is currently an intern with Pasadena Independent School District.
