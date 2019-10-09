Texas YouTube star shares journey as teen immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena, Texas YouTube star who shares what life is like as a U.S. immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers with his most viewed upload hitting more than 5 million views.

Verastegui says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Verastegui is currently an intern with Pasadena Independent School District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoyoutubefeel goodlocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man rapes woman who asked him for directions in NYC
Call for nationwide ban after NYC teen dies from vaping
185,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins power outages
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
AccuWeather: Days of wind and rain
Man accused of trying to lure boy into car in Bronx
Search for 2 men in string of armed robberies in NYC
Show More
Montgomery, Ala. elects first black mayor in 200-year history
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
More TOP STORIES News