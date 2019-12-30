The ultimate NFL tailgate party is in San Francisco

Michael and Diane Mina know how to throw a party! This dynamic couple took the essence of a backyard barbeque on an NFL Sunday and turned it into a one-of-a-kind tailgate for every 49ers home game! Nearly 100 Tailgate team members and three to five celebrity chefs come together to make this event happen and serve more than 700 guests. From 100 racks of ribs, to 1,000 lbs. of seafood, to 500 lbs. of meat, this party pleases! Michael and Diane have been dedicated 49ers fans and tailgaters for nearly 30 years. They've brought together friends, colleagues and family for epic tailgate parties that started at the former Candlestick Park in San Francisco and now at Levi's Stadium.