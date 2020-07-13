localish

The Gay Men's Chorus of San Francisco birthed a choral phenomenon

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the fall of 1978, a call went out inviting men in and around the Castro to sing in a brand new chorus group. The driving force was Jon Sims, the conductor of the Freedom Band.

Interest mounted, leading up to the first chorus gathering -- around 100 people showed up on the first night. The men who first gathered more than 40 years ago gave birth to an LGBTQ choral phenomenon that now boasts hundreds of choruses around the globe.

Today, The Gay Men's Chorus of San Francisco envisions a world inspired and unified by the transformative power of music. Each group member leads through music creation that builds community, inspires activism, and fosters compassion at home and around the world. Through performance, The Gay Men's Chorus seeks to evolve society's views toward LGBTQ people and continue fighting for equality. Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopridekgolgbtqgaylgbtq prideentertainmentsingingmusiclocalish show (lsh)lgbtlocalish
LOCALISH
A century of ice cream at Bassetts
Restaurant offers weekly free meals to first responders
Dance therapy for people with Parkinson's and dementia
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower vandalized
COVID Updates: California locked back down; NY schools reopen plan
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Quarantine Update: NY issues new rule for travelers from hot spots
At least 139 NYC hotels are now homeless shelters
Rats running rampant in Long Island neighborhood
COVID News: Pastor shares 100-day battle with COVID-19
Show More
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
COVID: Plasma donations plummet, donors needed
Brooklyn teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
COVID News: Artist donates 1,800 paintings to NYC hospital
Grandmother of 1-year-old killed: "Put the guns down"
More TOP STORIES News