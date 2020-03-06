Ex-Olympian took Temple fencing from upstart club to national power

Nikki Franke has fenced as an All-American collegiate athlete and an Olympian. Now she's leading the Temple Owls fencing to the national stage.

Franke has been leading the Temple University Fencing Team for nearly half a century.


When she went to the college to get her Masters and saw that the men had a team but the women didn't, she sought to make a change.


That was 48 years ago. She's an All American Olympian and two-time national champion herself and has brought everything she has learned to the team. And the results have been great. The team has climbed the ranks, and currently is the fifth-ranked team in the nation.

Dr. Nikki Franke, Head Coach at Temple | Bio
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temple owlssportslocalishtemple university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY; 4,000 people under quarantine
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid 3rd positive coronavirus case
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot on customer's head: Police
New York's Finest celebrates women on the force
Show More
Queens residents kicked out of hotels after sewage spill
Woman's 100th birthday wish? Go to jail!
Sade Baderinwa hosts UN's celebration of International Women's Day
2 NYC private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News