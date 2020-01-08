Kids Are Building the Future of Gaming at Mine Faire

Minecraft mega fans came together in Philadelphia for a video gaming fair filled with fun and learning for all ages.

Hosted at the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, children got the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual experience.

The event is just one of many nationwide fairs hosted by Open World Events, which is based in the nearby Bucks County. The fair also raises money for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, making this the perfect opportunity to game for a good cause.


At the end of the day, it's a perfect way to enjoy Minecraft: Education Edition!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulos murder: Husband due in court, warrant mentions human grave
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
LIVE | Trump makes statement on Iranian missile attack
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Ex-employee speaks out about 'disgrace' of defunct car dealership
Homeless man struck by bus in NYC hit and run
Show More
1 year after NJ hit and run, family still desperate for answers
2 men sought in violent home invasion on Long Island
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Deliveryman attacked, robbed in Bronx by 4 people
Video shows men drawing swastikas on restaurant: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News