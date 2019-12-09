music

Check Out the Latin Music Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

Latin music has become a worldwide influence. To celebrate this growing legacy in the U.S., the Grammy Museum opened a Latin music gallery which highlights historical moments and accomplishments of Latin Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists-including Shakira, Mana, Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes and more. Visitors can explore the costumes and looks from their favorite Latin artist show stopping moments at the Latin Grammy Awards. The exhibits are rolling and will change over time, so be on the look for Bad Bunny's next red carpet look to hit the exhibit! For more info visit: Grammy Museum
