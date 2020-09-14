abc13 plus east end

How The Original Ninfa's in Houston became the pioneers of Tex-Mex

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Maria "Ninfa" Laurenzo first opened a taco shop in Houston's East End neighborhood in 1973, she was a widow with five children and her tortilla factory was failing.

It started as a side business to earn some extra cash, but she never imagined it would become a Tex-Mex culinary empire.

"Mama Ninfa," as she became known, sold 250 of her handmade tacos al carbon the first day she opened Ninfa's on Navigation Street.

Before long, word spread about Ninfa's chargrilled skirt steak and business grew so quickly that Mama Ninfa closed the tortilla factory to focus on the restaurant.

Today, the Original Ninfa's is a Tex-Mex institution, credited with popularizing fajitas in Texas, and ultimately, across the country.

After almost 50 years in business, the Original Ninfa's is still serving up "the best Mexican food in Texas since Texas was in Mexico!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthfoodmexicanabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go tohispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Several CT schools temporarily closing after positive tests
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade won't be live, but balloons will fly
55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC Schools employees
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Could there have been life on Venus?
Positive tests prompt all-remote learning in several schools
New York Sports Clubs owner files for Chapter 11
Show More
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
Sally becomes seventh hurricane of 2020 season
Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man
Mask up or else! New MTA $50 fine in effect today
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News