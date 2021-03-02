more in common

North Korea and South Korea: The Potential Path Towards Denuclearization

NEW YORK -- The stalemate between North and South Korea has created an extremely tense situation on the border for almost 70 years.

But in 2021, there is a push to change that. ABCs Michael Koenigs interviews Choi Moon-Soon, the governor of Gangwon, the South Korean province that shares a border with the north about his push for peace at the Pyeongchang Peace Form; ABC News correspondent, Bob Woodruff, who has been covering the North Korean conflict for over two decades; and Ronnie Polidoro, a former Supervising Producer at ABC News who captured North Korea with a 360 degree camera for the first time.


