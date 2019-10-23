The Pink Coffee Cart of Echo Park

Karla Cruz and Michael Burton, a 29 year-old-couple, quit their jobs and started Karla's Coffee Cart. "I'm an immigrant, I came to this country when I was seven years old. I struggled to learn English and adjust to a different country. When I finished high school, I didn't have a work permit or anything that would allow me to even get a job in America," said Cruz. Cruz is covered by DACA which allowed her to get the work permit she needed to become a barista and to start her own business. "I'm the first one in my family to actually start something like owning their own business so it's a lot of pressure," said Cruz. But with DACA, the help of her fiancé and this little pink cart, she's able to make her American dream a reality.