The Running Group Beating Parkinson's Disease One Step at a Time

Runners in this group share a love for pounding the pavement, but also a goal to beat Parkinson's disease.

That's why every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, you can find these guys at the Montrose Lakefront Track.

Neurologist Dr. Danny Bega said Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease.

"Certain areas of the brain are deteriorating," Bega said. "The hallmark of Parkinson's disease is a loss of dopamine and with that comes motor dysfunction."

Runner Jim Kroeger called the disease "a bully."

"It slowly robs you of your ability to eat, to swallow, to move, and the way to beat a bully is to stand up and fight," Kroeger said.

Chris Dell, who coordinates the running club, said there's no cure for Parkinson's but he learned that rigorous daily exercise can mitigate the severity of symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

"I have Parkinson's, but I chose not be defined by my Parkinson's," said runner Bob Bansfield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on NYC subway platform
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
23-year-old worker fatally shot in head inside NYC tobacco shop
Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
Show More
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly NYC construction accident
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled 600-year-old oak tree
NY political battle intensifies over sweeping bail changes
UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say
Teen riding e-scooter fatally struck by truck in NJ; Victim ID'd
More TOP STORIES News