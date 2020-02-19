bite size

'Secret BBQ Sauce' Brings the Customers to Bo Daddy's BBQ

Looking for new BBQ options in Downtown LA? Wait no more, Bo Daddy's BBQ is filling the void and grabbing the attention of many patrons from all over. Opened for only a few months, Bo Daddy's is already claiming to have the best barbecue in Los Angeles.

"I'm serving love on a plate," says owner, John Spiva, who also goes by the name Bo Daddy. He says the smells and tastes of BBQ remind him of good times with friends and family when he lived in Upstate New York.

Now he's ready to share that same kind of passion with a unique take on BBQ for those looking to try something new.

Whether you've never had good BBQ or looking to expand your taste pallet, this new Downtown joint is firing up the grill reinventing America's beloved comfort food.

"All our sides are made from scratch, we do macaroni and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, mango coleslaw something I made up and potato salad," Spiva raves.

Spiva touts his BBQ sauces, one made of tomato and another mustard based - as the secret ingredients to the delicious success of Bo Daddy's.

Follow them on Instagram: Bo Daddy's IG
los angeles bbq
