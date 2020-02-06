Now you can have a tattoo artist ink your entire wedding

'Til death do us part has dual meaning for Robert Fiore aka The Wedding Tattooer.

The Wedding Tattooer turns your normal wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom, but Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception. His ink work creates a lasting memory of the moment for all.

The Wedding Tattooer | Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tattooall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight in NYC
2 men charged in NJ drive-by linked to Long Island murder
Truth in firefighter's film set death unknown: Ex-fire marshal
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
At least 138 sent from US to El Salvador were killed, report says
Joyce Mitchell, who helped 2 prisoners escape NY prison, released
DHS suspends New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs
Show More
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Man stabbed several times in face at NYC subway station
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain today
More TOP STORIES News