sports

New Ram's Skydeck Experience Features 360-Degree Views of L.A.

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
Meet New York's only air hockey master
Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket to be sold at auction
New Rochelle students walk out in support of reassigned football coach
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two cars on LIRR train derail in Queens, officials report
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
Nearly 50 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
NYPD responds to NYC mall after chaos among 200 kids
Show More
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Man who allegedly lured teen to her death in Queens arrested
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News