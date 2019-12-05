sports

Experience the 360 Views at the New Ram's Skydeck!

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsmonday night footballfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
High-speed crash ends Olympic prospect's career
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
Meet New York's only air hockey master
Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket to be sold at auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
11 alleged members of Gambino crime family arrested in mob bust
Show More
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Lawmakers propose bill to help New York renters avoid eviction
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
Bronx DA says her office is ready for bail, judicial reforms
More TOP STORIES News