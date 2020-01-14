BREAKING NEWS
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
These decorated cars look like flying saucers
Localish
When the doctors told Gilbert Hilton he had six months to live after a having a triple heart bypass, he knew he had to get better.
Inside Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's speakeasy barbershop
As a way to pass the time, he started decorating his cars. For six years, he added knick-knacks to his Cadillac SRX and Dodge Stratus making it a talking point everywhere he went.
WATCH: PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent
He continues to add things to his car to this day, from water spigots to hair clips and continually swaps things out with items from his local Goodwill.
