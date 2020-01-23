These Hennessy Wings Are Out of This World!

Golden Gloves Cuisine is the self-proclaimed "Home of the Knockout Flavors" and their cognac-infused chicken wings are no exception.

Fans are flocking to the soul food restaurant in Hammond, Indiana, where 'Henny-thing' is possible!


"People react to the 'Hennessy Wings' in different ways. It's usually a surprise look," said Brandon Nolan, chef and co-owner of Golden Gloves Cuisine.

He said for anyone who doesn't drink, don't worry.


"It's not going to get you drunk!" Nolan said. "This is flavor that we're talking about. Anything is possible."
