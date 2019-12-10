Rock Steady is a knock-out solution to Parkinson's symptoms

Rock Steady Boxing is an international program where people with Parkinson's disease can come together as a class and participate in different physical activities centered around the concept of boxing.

"It's actually diminishing their symptoms. Some people, you would never know that they have Parkinson's," Rock Steady Boxing coach and instructor Renee Battenberg said.

Their mission is to spread awareness, improve the quality of life for those combating the disease, and ultimately find a cure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthparkinson's diseaseboxing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | 1 officer killed, 3 hurt in NJ; multiple dead inside grocery store
Double stabbing leaves teen dead, 11-year-old injured in NJ
1-year-old boy fatally struck in driveway of Connecticut home
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Man chases teen into traffic in Queens, where she's hit by car
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
Show More
Hospital experiencing water supply issues in Queens
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Brooklyn
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
More TOP STORIES News