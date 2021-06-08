This Artist built his own Castle

EMBED <>More Videos

This Artist built his own Castle

Rougemont, NC -- Once upon a time in Rougemont, North Carolina an artist decided to build an extravagant castle on his sprawling 14 acres of land. This built-from-scratch sculpture is based on architecture from Central and Eastern Europe, complete with 18 pinnacles. Unfortunately, the project turned into a fantastical ruin and was abandoned for 12 years. Local residents would trek far into the woods for an engagement photo backdrop, a secret wedding, or even to just see the work of art. With all this recent traction, sculptor Robert Mihaley is now inspired to finish the castle as an event space and vineyard. It's all just in time for his upcoming daughter's sweet sixteen party!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood, t-storm warnings in effect | LIVE
Flooding, lightning strikes reported as storms hit Tri-State
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Man missing almost 3 weeks after walking out of NY hospital
30-year-old mom posed as daughter at school before arrest
Man picking up patient from hospital suddenly stabbed twice
Family, friends mourn retired NYPD officer shot outside pizzeria
Show More
Correction board votes to end solitary confinement in NYC jails
Man accused of pretending to be Trump, family online to defraud victims
Human error eyed in MTA bus crash into building
Here's how to sign up your child for Stony Brook's Pfizer vaccine study
Sarah Feinberg to replace Pat Foye as head of MTA
More TOP STORIES News