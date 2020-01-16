This artist paints amazing portraits out of coffee

An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create life-like works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn't until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn't his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold decided to move back to the Bay Area to pursue art full-time and perfect his coffee paintings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebritypaintingcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Gilgo Beach murders: Photo shows initialed belt used by suspect
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after sign-stealing scandal
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Show More
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Woman killed by private sanitation truck in NYC hit and run
Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Researchers tie massive Pacific seabird die-off to heat wave
More TOP STORIES News