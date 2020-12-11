Daughter carries on father's dream at beloved restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Fiesta Taqueria, in Huntsville, Texas is used to overcoming obstacles.

The beloved restaurant was started by Mandy Johnson's father and grandfather 30 years ago as a tiny trailer.

Mandy's father thought about closing multiple times when things got tough, but Mandy kept him going until he passed away 18 years ago.

Mandy now runs the restaurant, and even though it's one of the most out of the way restaurants to get to, it still has a large and fiercely loyal fan base.
