localish

Chicago bridal shop makes masks for hospitals, jails, more during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- A Chicago bridal shop is not open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their employees are trying to help those on the front lines.

Novias Davila is in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Its employees are making cotton masks for those in need.


The owner, Tania Hernandez, is advising community members to use the masks as a last resource. So far, the team of eight has made over a thousand masks.

They are going to jails, hospitals and residents who put in orders. The masks are all free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicweddingcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Pick up your personally curated book collections from the last bookstore curbside
Food banks go into 'disaster mode' to deal with COVID-19
This couple had a drive-up wedding
Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC residents urged to cover faces against COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
NYC nurses demand PPE to fight COVID-19 crisis
Ali Wentworth describes her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Chris Cuomo pops into governor's briefing to give update on health
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
Show More
NJ death toll surges to 537 with more than 25,000 cases
CT: A year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 weeks
'Troubling surge' in coronavirus cases on Long Island
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Coronavirus fears spark record number background checks for guns
More TOP STORIES News