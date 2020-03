Get ready to hop to your next workout for some flying fitness!At Pop Fit Studio in Havertown, you can try the Bungee Workout -- a fun way to defy gravity and get moving. Bungee Workouts are the most fun way to defy gravity and get moving.See how a room full of exercisers can get a full-body workout while suspended from the ceiling, locked into a harness and attached to actual bungee cords!1305 West Chester Pike, 2nd Floor, Havertown, PA 19083484-456-8533