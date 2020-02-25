This cheerleader became a boxing champ

GARY, Ind. -- This cheerleader became a world boxing champion!

As a teenager, Mary McGee found herself in a boxing gym.

"I walked up to the coach in my cheerleading uniform and said, 'I want to be a boxer,'" McGee said.

After giving the sport a try, training herself and winning several fights, a coach finally paid Mary some attention.

Now, Mary brought the IBF Women's Super Lightweight title to her hometown of Gary, Indiana.

"I left my hometown to go fight for a title and actually brought it back," she said.

McGee started boxing when she was a little older than 13-year-old and has now been boxing for nearly 20 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyboxing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
10-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC, driver arrested
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
Fashion exec's NYC company target of FBI, NYPD trafficking raids
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
NYCHA buildings without water again hours after service restored
Show More
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
MTA names interim NYC Transit president to succeed Andy Byford
NYC school installing free laundry to aid homeless students
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
Trump cheers Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats
More TOP STORIES News