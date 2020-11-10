This doctor-duo launched a food pantry

By Holly Grisham
This Pilsen Food Pantry is the passion project of husband and wife duo, Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, and Dr. Alex Wu.

The pantry operates in a former Catholic church and is open five days a week.

Their focus is fresh produce but, clients can also get frozen meat, dairy, eggs, cereal, and even herbs and spices.

The Pilsen Food Pantry distributes more than 8 tons of food each week, free of charge!

Its patrons can also take advantage of a sliding-scale Thrift shop called the Clothes Closet located above the food pantry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenall goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
LIVE | NYC Mayor, schools chancellor hold COVID-19 update
Murphy says NJ numbers grim, discourages Thanksgiving gatherings
Queens standoff ends with 5 hostages released, 2 in custody
MTA unveils 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Show More
Holiday shopping scams: 7 On Your Side has red flags to watch for
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Man apparently mistook girl for granddaughter in LI luring
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
More TOP STORIES News