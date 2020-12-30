localish

This holiday light display has been turning heads for 35 years!

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- This Light Display has been turning heads for 35 years!

The Martel's Christmas Wonderland has a walk-through display and 15-foot Ferris wheel.


The family starts putting up decorations on September 1st and every year they try to make it bigger and better. This year they made their debut on ABC's The Great Christmas Light fight taking home the $50K prize.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (mercer county)wpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive
Delaware girl hopes toy drive puts smiles on other girls' faces
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
Fans to be allowed at Buffalo Bills playoff game
Show More
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
Killings spike in NYC amid year of pandemic, unrest
Penn Station replacement set for completion this week
Rally held for Black teen accused of stealing phone at NYC hotel
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
More TOP STORIES News