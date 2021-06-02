localish

Prime Taco's Hot Cheeto burger has lines of people waiting around the block

By Sarah Baniak
EMBED <>More Videos

This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block

CHICAGO -- Nacho cheese with hot Cheetos, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, a prime patty, all served on a Cheeto crusted bun has people lining up around the block.

Anthony and Eric Cardenas founded Prime Tacos, an authentic Mexican food pop-up, during the pandemic. The brothers began cooking in their backyard, parties, and now partner with other businesses to help one another grow.


"We're just two Cicero kids trying to make it out the mud, you know, one taco at a time," Anthony Cardenas said.

The brothers hope to keep gathering long lines at pop-ups to one day own a food truck and in the future, several restaurants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofoodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
The magic of Disney brings comfort to children's hospitals
Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hackers breached several of MTA's computer systems in April
Drill punctures water main, flooding streets and impacting service
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Reimagined New York Auto Show returns to NYC this August
Mayoral candidates stump ahead of in-person WABC debate
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Search for teen suspect wanted in shooting of 80-year-old Bronx veteran
Show More
Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days
Husband of day care provider accused of sexually abusing children
'We're forever indebted to Bear': Dog credited for saving burning church
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Wall collapses at apartment building in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News