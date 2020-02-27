Ragin' Cajun was first to bring boiled crawfish craze to Houston

'Tis the season for boiling and peeling! The crawfish craze is huge in Houston and Ragin' Cajun is definitely a fan favorite.

The family-owned business first opened in 1974 as a po' boy shop and became known as the first restaurant in town to serve fresh boiled Louisiana crawfish.

Customers are known to come from 100 miles away to get a big plate of spicy mudbugs. During the busy season, Ragin' Cajun sells 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of crawfish a week!

To check out the menu and locations, visit https://ragin-cajun.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodcrawfishrestaurantbite size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Ramapo High School evacuated, 2 treated after pepper spray exposure
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
AccuWeather: Back to blustery Thursday
Coronavirus concerns land 83 in voluntary isolation on LI
Hearse carrying body stolen from California church
Show More
Hanukkah machete attack victim's condition improves
Man charged in fatal library stabbing due in court
Man slashed in face in Times Square
Prisoner escapes parole facility in New York City
New York, NYC prepare for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News