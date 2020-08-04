abc13 plus third ward

This Is It Soul Food in Third Ward, 'where every meal gives you a Sunday feel'

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're looking for down-home, southern comfort food at its finest - this is it!

This Is It Soul Food is a Houston institution in the Third Ward, dishing up its legendary oxtails, smothered pork chops, and chitterlings for more than 60 years.

The restaurant where "every meal gives you a Sunday feel" was first started in 1959 by Frank and Mattie Jones in a frame house in Freedmen's Town, a predominantly African American neighborhood. But as the customer base grew over the years, the restaurant needed more space and moved a couple of times before settling in Houston's Third Ward in 2009.

The original owners' grandson, retired Houston firefighter Craig Joseph, now runs the restaurant along with his wife, Georgette, children Jessica and Chris, and son-in-law Thaddeus.

They have customers who have been coming in for decades and say the recipes have stayed the same for generations!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus third wardfoodabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkrestaurantbite sizelocalish
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous Isaias bears down on NYC, Tri-State
Isaias hammers NJ with tornadoes and heavy rain
Isaias Impacts Tri-State: Torrential rains, strong winds arrive
NYC's Barbot out, Dr. Dave A. Chokshi new health commissioner
COVID News: 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
NYC schools reopening plan 'unsafe,' teachers, students say
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
Show More
Barriers up, beaches closed as Isaias threatens NYC
Second teen arrested in murder of 14-year-old Conn. boy
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
COVID-19 Updates: UN says 1B children affected by closures, new NYC health commissioner
More TOP STORIES News