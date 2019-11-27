This is the Battle of the Holiday Pies: What Side Are You On?

Pumpkin or Pecan? It's a discussion that comes up every holiday season.

Bang Bang Pie in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side makes more than 5,000 pies every holiday season.

ABC7's Jalyn Henderson checked out how they make three of their most popular holiday pies: Mick Klug apple pie, chocolate pecan, and pumpkin pie.

"The pies we do are classics with a twist," owner Michael Ciapciak said. "We will sell the most of the apple pie, closely followed by pumpkin."

See which one takes the cake in our taste test!
