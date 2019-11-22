This is the Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the World

The eye-catching cuisine at Barton G. restaurant makes it the most Instagrammed restaurant in the world. Patrons flock to the Chicago spot for unique entrees and desserts, such as cotton candy piled on top of a mannequin head."Expect the unexpected, a little shock and awe. It's fun dining," said Barton G. President Kenneth Rourke.Most of the restaurant's menu offerings are put on display with a large presentation, from a 3-foot-tall dollar bill to a genie lamp or even a giant fork."I love the presentation. The food, it's just different," said customer Jenny Nowatzke. "It's something that you don't eat for dinner every night."Make sure to bring your camera or phone when you visit!