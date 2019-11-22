This is the Most Instagrammed Restaurant in the World

The eye-catching cuisine at Barton G. restaurant makes it the most Instagrammed restaurant in the world. Patrons flock to the Chicago spot for unique entrees and desserts, such as cotton candy piled on top of a mannequin head.

"Expect the unexpected, a little shock and awe. It's fun dining," said Barton G. President Kenneth Rourke.

Most of the restaurant's menu offerings are put on display with a large presentation, from a 3-foot-tall dollar bill to a genie lamp or even a giant fork.

"I love the presentation. The food, it's just different," said customer Jenny Nowatzke. "It's something that you don't eat for dinner every night."

Make sure to bring your camera or phone when you visit!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Suspect charged after teen found fatally stabbed on sidewalk
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rulebook slowdown on Brooklyn bus lines during morning rush
Death of 1-year-old boy in NYC investigated as homicide
Hudson Yards fire draws huge FDNY response
Show More
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
4-alarm fire damages businesses on Long Island
Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death
Search for men who harassed dog, attacked couple in Queens
More TOP STORIES News