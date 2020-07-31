localish

This seafood market is helping fishermen affected by the pandemic

Fishermen have been struggling during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Since several restaurants have closed, there has been less of a demand for fish causing the fish market to completely collapse.


Fish that were once selling for $4 dollars are now selling for 50 cents, a price we haven't seen since the '80s.

The Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant is hoping to help the fishermen by buying from them directly and selling to the local community.


During the first weekend, they sold over seven tons of fish! The local community experiencing what fresh fish tastes like and helping the fishermen keep their boats running at the same time. #BeLocalish

Shore Fresh Seafood Market & Restaurant Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point pleasantfyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Bucktown spa caters to infants
Blogger delivers pointed response to mean comments online
Glampers add glamorous touch to local RV camping getaways
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Show More
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
NYC expands weekend street closures to allow for more outdoor dining
Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
Lions described as 'inseparable couple' euthanized together
More TOP STORIES News