localish

Plant shop blossoms from need and love

LOS ANGELES -- While many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Andi Xoch has had success in opening two plant shops.

"Everyone has a driving force that we hardly tap into," said Xoch. "Realizing that caring for my father, caring for my community. These were constant reminders of what made me the strong person that I am now. The person that was not afraid of taking risks."

She opened her first plant store in May and her second store in November.

"The concept -of my store- Latinx with Plants rose from the necessity of wanting or needing representation of P.O.C. (people of color) specifically brown people in the plant world, especially in social media platforms," said Xoch.

Xoch's love for plants started as a hobby. But after she began to care for her father, who is battling kidney failure, she realized she needed to make extra money.

"I realized that one job was not going to be enough for me to sustain myself and my father," said Xoch. "So I decided to do what I knew was needed and a moment of need, and that was sell and create some sort of business."

Xoch, an artist at heart, left her art studio job and is now working at her two plant stores.

"Having my dad always in the back of my mind, whether I know he's gonna get better or not, is always reminding me that I just have to keep trying," said Xoch. "And even if he passes away, I always thought that it would be more shameful for me not to do anything than to put myself out there."

Xoch said her business' success is because of her community who's rallying behind her!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcfamilyall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
TikTok star's act of kindness goes viral
The beauty of this art is more than skin deep
Artist Moncho says art is like another language.
This cafe serves 5-pound cinnamon rolls!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy delivers NJ's State of the State address
House returns after Capitol siege to try to push Trump out
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
COVID NY: Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65
3rd lawmaker in Capitol siege lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
Security ramped up after FBI says armed protests planned in all 50 states
Show More
NY State of State address day 2: Revival of arts, future of broadband
Flames tear through row of businesses in NY
Rockland County out of vaccines, highlights fears of shortage
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating COVID-flu combo vaccine
City Council looks at streamlining COVID vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News