halloween

Did you know there's a replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween in North Carolina?

Some might say he's taken his love of scary movies too far. In the secluded and serene rolling hills of North Carolina, Kenny Caperton built his dream home - a recreation of Michael Myers' house from the movie "Halloween". Every October he invites fellow horror devotees over to tour the house and experience a Halloween party like no other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughorange countyhalloweenmovieshomelocalishmy go to
HALLOWEEN
This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World
Man turns giant pumpkin into boat
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Show More
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
'It was frightening': Active shooter drill held at Mount Vernon City Hall
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News