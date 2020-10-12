HOUSTON, Texas -- Down in Texas, crawfish season is always serious business! But there's a spicy craze spreading from Houston's Asiatown to cities across the country - Viet-Cajun crawfish.
Crawfish & Noodles, an Asiatown staple since 2008, is known for sparking the unprecedented trend.
Chef Trong Nguyen perfected the popular hybrid dish, which involves boiling mudbugs and then tossing them in butter and both Vietnamese and Cajun seasonings. Even the James Beard Awards, known as the "Oscars of the restaurant world," recognized Nguyen and his melting pot cuisine with nominations in 2018, 2019, and 2020.
While the crawfish may be the specialty of the house, Crawfish & Noodles is known for its diverse menu, which includes everything from salt and pepper blue crabs to hot pots and traditional noodle dishes.
Crawfish & Noodles: Bringing Vietnamese and Cajun flavors together
ABC13 PLUS ASIATOWN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News