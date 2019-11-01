abc13 plus

Single mother goes from housekeeper to successful pastry chef

At Yummy Tummy Pastries in Humble, Texas, every custom cake is made with love by the hands of owner Letty Martinez.

Times weren't always this sweet for Martinez and her children though.

The mother of four found the courage to leave an abusive marriage, raise her young children on her own and turn her part-time passion into one of the most popular cake shops and bakery's in the Houston area.

Because of Martinez's hard work and sacrifice, all four of her children, now adults, are the first generation in the family to graduate from college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodabc13 plusabc13 plus humblefeel good
ABC13 PLUS
How rescue horses are building forever friendships with veterans
German family brings unique concept around breakfast favorite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after attacks on woman, teen boy in the Bronx
Beto O'Rourke announces he is dropping 2020 presidential bid
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
Reports: Mets plan to make Carlos Beltran their next manager
New law requires rear-facing child seats in NY
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
Show More
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
Federal monitor says NYCHA not doing enough to remove mold and lead
Man gets probation in Delaware crash that killed NJ father, 4 daughters
Lawmakers react to Trump changing primary residence to Florida
NYC father charged with manslaughter after infant twin dies
More TOP STORIES News