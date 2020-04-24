Nelle Bush is a Havertown resident with a passion for sewing and helping others.
In her regular job, she designs and makes handbags and accessories.
She heard of the need for protective masks for healthcare workers, so she decided to start making them and donating them to members of the medical community who need them. Since these masks are fabric, they are washable and reusable.
She plans to do this as long as there's a need.
For more information, visit Havertown Cares - Masks for Meds on Facebook.
This woman is sewing fabric masks and donating them to medical workers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News