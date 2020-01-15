BREAKING NEWS
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Full Story
Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
This Woman Is the Queen of Glitter Art
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
When in doubt, just add glitter! This artist makes gorgeous portraits entirely out of glitter-but it's the reveal that will take your breath away!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
art
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
NJ pizzeria owner fires manager who went on anti-Semitic tirade
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Show More
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
NJ construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls
Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in U.S. illegally
Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga
More TOP STORIES News