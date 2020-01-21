all good

This Doc McStuffins Fan Became Show Writer for the Day

Doc McStuffins fan, Erin Feeney, has her dream come true when she is invited to write for the Disney Junior series and visit the set in Los Angeles.

"Ever since Erin was a girl she loved Disney -- and she wanted to be a writer, so she put the two ideas together, and said I want to write for Disney", said Kevin Feeney, Erin's Dad.

Thanks to the team over at Disney Junior she not only got to make her dream come true, she also got to meet voice actor Lara Jill Mille, voice of "Lambie" one of her favorite characters from the show.

"The story Erin wrote is about a brid that can't keep up with her flock," Lara recalls.
