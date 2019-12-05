cooking chef

This Young Mans Culinary Wish Comes True, Bon Appétit!

A boy with a rare skin disease with aspirations of becoming a chef, gets the dream of a lifetime by the Italian Consulate, a cooking lesson and meal from a world-renowned chef. Nicky spends most of his T.V. time watching Food Network and other cooking channels and on this day he gets to put that passion to action. Chef Luigi Fineo taught Nicky how to make the dessert classic tiramisu and tasty pasta with a Parmesan cheese cream sauce!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesmake a wishcookingitalian foodcooking cheflocalish
COOKING CHEF
Glam Lab's "healthy" twist on mac and cheese
Ryan Field whips up healthy blueberry pancakes
Sip for the Sea benefit to showcase work at New York Aquarium
Cooking school gives kids with anxiety, depression a new outlook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
11 alleged members of Gambino crime family arrested in mob bust
Show More
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Lawmakers propose bill to help New York renters avoid eviction
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
Bronx DA says her office is ready for bail, judicial reforms
More TOP STORIES News