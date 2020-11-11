localish

Husband and wife turn love for honey into buzz-worthy business

TOMBALL, TX -- Kelly and Matthew Brantley prove following your dream can lead to great things. The Tomball, Texas couple turned their bee-keeping hobby into a buzz-worthy business. The couple started in 2012 with two beehives. They now have more than 100 in 8 different locations. The couple sells the honey from the hives, but they also use it for their meadery.

The Brantley's opened Thirsty Bee Meadery in 2019, and it's quickly grown into a local favorite. The business got a big boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers went looking for local honey. Many people were buying in bulk through the couple's website and trying their crisp and refreshing mead.

If you would like to learn more, visit thirstybeemeadery.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballwinebeesbe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
NJ restaurant installs heated igloos for amazing outdoor dining experience
Moeller's Bakery: 90 years of making sweet treats in Houston
Jersey City takes banana pudding to a whole new level
81-year-old grandpa is this donut shop's sweetest customer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces new restrictions for NY bars, restaurants, gyms
COVID Updates: Non high-risk should be able to get vaccine by April: Fauci
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
COVID positivity climbs in NYC, push for increased testing
Hospital workers win $6 million in the lottery
NYPD: Off-duty officer shoots man who tried to carjack him
Show More
Where will Rockefeller Center Christmas tree come from this year?
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Newark curfew in effect, new restrictions Thursday in NJ
Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump's blocking
More TOP STORIES News