One of the Most Iconic Skate Shops in America is in West Chester

In business for more than four decades, Fairman's is beloved by the community it serves. From boards to apparel and footwear, this skate shop has you covered head to toe.

It even has an in-store skate park where you can try out your new wheels. Whether you're an experienced skater, or just looking to try out a new hobby, Fairman's authentic crew is there for you!



Fairman's Skate Shop | Instagram | Youtube
43 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
