Tractor Tech of the Future Is Now A Reality

By Tim Sarquis
What happens when you combine a tractor with a Tesla? As the automobile industry is turning its head to climate conscience consumers, the Agriculture industry is beginning to do the same.

Thousands gathered at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA to see the latest and greatest Ag has to offer. One of those things, cleaner and cheaper Ag equipment. Come along as we show you how farmers and engineers are combining forces to create the cleanest and smartest tractor.
