Treasure hunter reunites family with lost heirloom

Wendi Shaw was shopping at Goodwill in Chadd's Ford, PA when she found a photo album with decades worth of memories.

She went on a mission to track down the owners and with the help of Facebook, found Frank and Nancy Yocum at a retirement home in Glen Mills.


Once a friend on Facebook recognized the Yocums, she told us their granddaughter actually works on the Action News Digital Team!


In fact, Justine Palis was the one who posted the story to Facebook for us! She said she only saw pictures of her grandparent's friends and didn't recognize them from over 20 years ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CUNY, SUNY to cancel in-person classes as cases top 200 in NY
Coronavirus may be spreading among the community in NJ, officials say
NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade might be canceled
'Where's your (expletive) mask?': Asian woman attacked in NYC
Dow sinks 1,600 points as fear of virus fallout grips market
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Show More
Woman found guilty in death of mother who railed against MS-13
Magnitude 3.1 quake rattles upstate New York
31 positive cases of coronavirus on Long Island
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Coronavirus cases in Westchester rise; New Rochelle containment zone ordered
More TOP STORIES News