Danny Trejo gets a touch-up on Mural Mile in Pacoima

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Levi Ponce wanted to help clean up Van Nuys Boulevard in Los Angeles' Pacoima neighborhood.

"When I started painting murals, it was really about changing the face of the area. It was a campaign," said Ponce.

10-years-ago, The Danny Trejo mural was Ponces first project in the area dubbed Mural Mile. Ponce said, "What really inspired me to paint him was just his presence in this community. His presence is bigger than this mural."

Trejo is active in the Pacoima community and highly respected by those who live there. Because the depiction of him that lives on Mural Mile has become such an important part of the community, Ponce took on the project of restoring the Danny Trejo mural.

"When we started painting murals, we just wanted to clean up Van Nuys Boulevard, change the impression. We never thought that it would create such a big splash and make so many big waves," said Ponce.

"Before new businesses even open on Mural Mile, they know what they want their mural to be. The murals play an important role in helping the community by attracting visitors to come experience all the restaurants, shops, and art that Pacoima has to offer."

Website:
https://www.muralmile.org/

https://www.leviponce.com/

