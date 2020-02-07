The Turducken is the ultimate centerpiece for a big feast!

If you're looking for a Southern-twist on a big feast, look no further than the Turducken! Say what?!

A turducken is a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey and it's an explosion of Cajun flavors that the people at Hebert's Specialty Meats in Houston have been perfecting since 1984.

The creation, which can be difficult to make, is also a favorite of NFL Hall-of-Famer John Madden, and if you take just one bite, it might become your favorite, too!
